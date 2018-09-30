Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Suffers injury Sunday
Blues coach Mike Yeo expects Sundqvist (upper body) to be out "a while" after exiting Sunday's preseason contest, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Sundqvist was on the receiving end of a nasty open-ice hit courtesy of Tom Wilson. Bound for the minors, it looks as though Sundvist will start the season sidelined.
