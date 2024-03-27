Sundqvist is headed for surgery after sustaining a torn ACL in Monday's matchup with Vegas. He'll be reevaluated in six months.

Sundqvist will be hard-pressed to be ready in time for the start of the 2024-25 season given the expected recovery timeframe. Prior to getting hurt, the 30-year-old center was bogged down in a 15-game pointless streak on top of a 24-game goal drought. Fortunately for Sundqvist, he signed a two-year contest extension with the Blues on March 7, otherwise he'd be heading into the free-agent market with this injury hanging over his head.