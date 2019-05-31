Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Suspended for Game 3
The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Thursday that Sundqvist will be suspended for one game for boarding Boston's Matt Grzelcyk during Wednesday's Game 2 win over the Bruins.
Sundqvist leveled Grzelcyk from behind late in the first period, causing the Boston blueliner's face to violently smash into the glass. The hit didn't seem to originate from any malicious intent, but Grzelcyk was knocked out of the game. With Sundqvist facing a suspension for Game 3, Zachary Sanford may draw into the lineup for the first time since St. Louis' first-round matchup with Winnipeg.
