Sundqvist sustained a cut above his ankle that did not damage his Achilles tendon, which forced him to exit Sunday's game versus the Oilers, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Sundqvist is expected to miss some time, as the cut is deep, but a firm timeline was not provided. The good news is that it's unlikely to be a season-ending injury. Robby Fabbri or Jonatan Berggren will get a chance to play while Sundqvist is out.