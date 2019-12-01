Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Team gets good news
Sundqvist's lower-body injury is not as serious as originally thought.
Sundqvist plans to travel with the team for its upcoming three-game road trip but won't be eligible to play until the Blues return home to play Toronto on Dec. 7. At this point, it seems a real possibility that he'll be in the lineup against the Maple Leafs.
