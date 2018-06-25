Sundqvist earned a qualifying offer by the Blues on Sunday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Sundqvist's development was hindered by only suiting up 42 times in 2017-18, notching one goal and four assists. The 24-year-old center is quick and willing to get physical with 47 hits last season, but the Blues won't shy away from putting their best man on the ice. That meant playing with 34-year-old Kyle Brodziak as their fourth-line center. If Brodziak re-signs, it's tough to see where Sundqvist fits in again, as the Blues have a pair of 2017 first-round picks -- centers Robert Thomas and Klim Kostin -- that will compete for a middle-six role throughout training camp.