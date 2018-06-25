Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Tendered qualifying offer
Sundqvist earned a qualifying offer by the Blues on Sunday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Sundqvist's development was hindered by only suiting up 42 times in 2017-18, notching one goal and four assists. The 24-year-old center is quick and willing to get physical with 47 hits last season, but the Blues won't shy away from putting their best man on the ice. That meant playing with 34-year-old Kyle Brodziak as their fourth-line center. If Brodziak re-signs, it's tough to see where Sundqvist fits in again, as the Blues have a pair of 2017 first-round picks -- centers Robert Thomas and Klim Kostin -- that will compete for a middle-six role throughout training camp.
More News
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Doesn't make most of season•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Points in back-to-back outings•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Cleared to play•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Will watch from press box Friday•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Absent from practice•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Back from conditioning gig•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...