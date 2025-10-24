Sundqvist tallied two assists and dished out three hits in Thursday's 7-4 loss to Utah.

Sundqvist found a way to make an impact in his season debut by registering the primary helpers on third-period goals scored by Nathan Walker and Philip Broberg. It's a strong start for Sundqvist, who has tallied 20 or more points in each of the past four seasons. While his ceiling in fantasy is limited in a bottom-six role, he's had a role on the power play each of the past three seasons, making him an intriguing name to watch in deeper leagues that value banger stats.