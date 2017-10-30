Sundqvist has found the scoresheet twice in his last four contests, after being held pointless his first six games of the season.

After proving himself in the minors last season recording 46 points in 63 games, Sundqvist has been given the opportunity to try and earn a consistent NHL role with injuries hurting the forward core. Sundqvist has been skating on the third line regularly and logging an average of 11:29 on ice to begin the season, and flashing a strong two-way game notching 13 hits and three blocked shots in 10 games this season. The 23-year-old has clear NHL potential, and will look to build upon his strong start to the season Monday against Los Angeles.