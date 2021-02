Sundqvist (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Saturday's game versus the Coyotes, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Sundqvist took a hard hit into the board during Friday's win over the Coyotes, and despite coach Craig Berube's optimism, the 26-year-old is trending toward sitting out Saturday. If that's the case, Austin Poganski will enter the lineup.