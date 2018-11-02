Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Unforgettable performance Thursday
Sundqvist potted two even-strength goals to propel the Blues to a 5-3 home win over the Golden Knights on Thursday.
Sundqvist sustained a concussion during the preseason, but he's fully over the injury, effectively matching his scoring total from 72 career games heading into Thursday's action. "We've seen that upside," Yeo said of Sundqvist in a report by David Solomon of the Associated Press. "I don't know that we're going to expect him to score two goals every single game he plays this year. He's moving better. He's playing with more confidence."
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.