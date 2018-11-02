Sundqvist potted two even-strength goals to propel the Blues to a 5-3 home win over the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Sundqvist sustained a concussion during the preseason, but he's fully over the injury, effectively matching his scoring total from 72 career games heading into Thursday's action. "We've seen that upside," Yeo said of Sundqvist in a report by David Solomon of the Associated Press. "I don't know that we're going to expect him to score two goals every single game he plays this year. He's moving better. He's playing with more confidence."