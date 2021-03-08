Sundqvist (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Monday's game versus the Sharks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Head coach Craig Berube hasn't provided many details about the nature or severity of Sundqvist's injury. The 26-year-old will nevertheless sit out a second straight game. His absence hurts the Blues' penalty kill and their depth up the middle.
More News
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Won't play Saturday•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Pockets first PPG of 2020-21•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Points in consecutive outings•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Provides power-play assist•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Delivers helper in overtime win•