Sundqvist scored a goal on six shots in a 3-1 win over the Flames on Saturday.

It's a bit surprising to see Sundqvist put this many pucks on net in one game. He only has 31 shots on goal in 26 games, which have yielded six goals. The 24-year-old has a 19.4 shooting percentage, which dwarfs his career average. Regression seems likely.