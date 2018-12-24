Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Unusually active Saturday
Sundqvist scored a goal on six shots in a 3-1 win over the Flames on Saturday.
It's a bit surprising to see Sundqvist put this many pucks on net in one game. He only has 31 shots on goal in 26 games, which have yielded six goals. The 24-year-old has a 19.4 shooting percentage, which dwarfs his career average. Regression seems likely.
More News
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Notches assist•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Dominant against Vegas•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Unforgettable performance Thursday•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Sees limited action in return•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Ready for season debut•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Available against Columbus•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...