Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Will draw more ice time
Sundqvist bumped up to the third line and will work on the top power-play unit in Saturday's game versus the Stars, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Sundqvist has taken major steps this season, posting eight goals and 12 points through 34 games. For comparison, he recorded just two goals and nine points over his first 70 NHL games before this campaign. Coach Craig Berube has praised Sundqvist for being strong on the puck in both the offensive and defensive zone, and the struggling Blues are hoping he'll be a spark on the power play. Sundqvist's increased responsibility could make him a valuable daily fantasy option at a low price.
