Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Will join short road trip
Sundqvist (lower body) will travel with the team but isn't eligible to play until Wednesday against the Penguins, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
The Blues initially feared Sundqvist would face an extended absence, but it appears he could return after just a week on injured reserve. The 25-year-old isn't eligible to play Monday against the Blackhawks, but the team likely wouldn't bring him on the trip if there wasn't at least an outside chance at playing Wednesday.
