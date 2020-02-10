Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Will travel with team
Sundqvist (lower body) will travel with the team on its two-game road trip Tuesday against Anaheim and Thursday against Vegas, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Head coach Craig Berube said he isn't sure if Sundqvist will play in either game, but he left the door open. The Blues could desperately use Sundqvist's defensive and power-play abilities, as they've allowed three or more goals in nine straight games.
