Sundqvist (illness) won't play Friday against the Stars, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

All head coach Mike Yeo said was Friday's lineup would be the same as Tuesday, so it's unclear if it's the illness or if Sundqvist's just a healthy scratch. Either way, Sundqvist isn't fit for most fantasy formats, as he sits with just three assists through 30 games.