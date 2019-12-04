Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Won't play against Penguins
Sundqvist (lower body) isn't expected to play Wednesday against the Penguins, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Sundqvist shouldn't be out much longer, but the Blues are keeping him on the shelf for another contest. The 25-year-old is having another impressive season with eight goals and 12 points through the first 26 games.
