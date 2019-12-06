Sundqvist (lower body) has been ruled out of Saturday's matchup against the Maple Leafs, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Sundqvist traveled with the Blues on their recent two-game road trip but was unable to slot into either contest. That signals that the 25-year-old is getting closer to a return, which is supported by Sundqvist skating on his own Friday. Nathan Walker -- who has been playing on the top line -- will stay in the fold for now.