Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Won't suit up Saturday
Sundqvist (lower body) has been ruled out of Saturday's matchup against the Maple Leafs, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Sundqvist traveled with the Blues on their recent two-game road trip but was unable to slot into either contest. That signals that the 25-year-old is getting closer to a return, which is supported by Sundqvist skating on his own Friday. Nathan Walker -- who has been playing on the top line -- will stay in the fold for now.
More News
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Won't play against Penguins•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Will join short road trip•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Team gets good news•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Facing extended absence•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Departs with lower-body injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.