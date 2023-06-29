Stenberg was selected 25th overall by the Blues in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Stenberg is an honest person's hockey player. He works hard. He skates well. His hands and vision are strong. And he's patient with the puck. Stenberg's shot is excellent and accurate -- he picks corners with the best and has flashed his creativity with a couple of sick Michigans, too. He's under 6-feet, so it's hard to see him sticking at center. But Stenberg isn't afraid to go into any spot on the ice and his versatility will be a bonus for fantasy managers once he develops some consistency. He's likely a durable and effective third-liner in the NHL, but his scoring touch could shift him up the lineup -- and into greater fantasy relevance -- at various points in his career.