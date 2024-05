Stenberg signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blues on Wednesday.

Stenberg provided three goals and six points in 31 outings with Frolunda of the Swedish League in 2023-24. St. Louis took him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Although the 18-year-old has the potential to someday be a top-six forward with the Blues, he'll likely start the 2024-25 campaign in the AHL.