Stenberg scored a goal and added five hits in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

This was Stenberg's first NHL goal, and it came in his 10th appearance. The 20-year-old forward has held down a middle-six role since he made his debut Dec. 17. He's done pretty well so far with six points, eight shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-5 rating. Stenberg has some scoring potential, but it's likely not going to show up in full force in 2025-26, so he can be left on the wire in standard redraft formats unless his scoring pace remains strong.