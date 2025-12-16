default-cbs-image
Stenberg was recalled from AHL Springfield on Monday.

Stenberg will help cover for some of the Blues' injuries up front, as Dylan Holloway (ankle) joined a growing list of forwards on injured reserve Monday. The 20-year-old Stenberg was the No. 25 overall pick in 2023, and he has yet to make his NHL debut. The left-shot center has contributed three goals and eight points over 21 appearances with the Thunderbirds this season.

