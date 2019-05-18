Blues' Patrick Maroon: Helps out on power play
Maroon dished a power-play assist and two hits in Friday's 2-1 win over the Sharks in Game 4.
Maroon has been strong since Game 7 of the second round, with a goal and three helpers in his last five games. During that span, he's added 13 hits and a plus-2 rating. Two of his assists have come on the man advantage, as the third-line winger has found ways to contribute valuable depth scoring.
