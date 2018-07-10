Maroon (back) agreed to terms on a one-year, $1.75 million contract with St. Louis on Tuesday.

After being traded to New Jersey by Edmonton at the deadline, Maroon notched 13 points in 17 regular-season games for the Devils. The 29-year-old set a new career high with 43 points on the year, although just seven of those came with the man advantage. St Louis could be looking at an all new second line that includes Maroon with fellow recent additions Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron.