Maroon scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Jets in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Maroon has a goal and an assist through the first two games of the series. He ended the regular season with 28 points and 135 hits over 74 appearances, and that physical edge could make him a viable option in some DFS formats throughout the Blues' postseason run.