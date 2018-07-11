Blues' Patrick Maroon: Medically cleared
Maroon (back) will resume skating this week after receiving clearance from his medical team, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
One has to imagine the Blues were well versed in Maroon's back issue before agreeing to sign him, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to hear he is ready to start fully training for the upcoming season. If the veteran can show there are no lingering issues -- and return to being a 30-plus point producer -- he figures to get a more long-term, higher-salary deal next summer.
