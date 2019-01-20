Blues' Patrick Maroon: Nabs helper on top line
Maroon produced a secondary assist as well as a plus-2 rating and four hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Senators.
Jumping up to the top line to compensate for David Perron being scratched with an upper-body injury, Maroon saw a season high in ice time at 19:26. The Blues actually have two games to play before the All-Star break, and depending on the severity of Perron's injury, Maroon could be a sneaky good fantasy option if he gets to continue playing alongside Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko.
