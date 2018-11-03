Maroon dished out an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Six of Maroon's seven assists have come on the power play, but he still doesn't have a goal on 20 shot attempts. His time on the man advantage is crucial since he's been working on the third line lately. Maroon's been a well-rounded addition to the club with 24 hits as well through 11 games.

