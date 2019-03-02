Blues' Patrick Maroon: Offense sparse in new year
Maroon has picked a goal and five assists in 25 games since the start of 2019.
Maroon did have an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes, but his production has suffered with St. Louis. He has 17 points in 56 contests this year, after recording consecutive 40-point campaigns in the previous two years. He does have 106 hits this season, but it's a small consolation to fantasy owners.
