Blues' Patrick Maroon: OK after injury scare in practice
Maroon appeared to injure his leg after crashing into the boards during Monday's practice, but coach Craig Berube said he was okay afterwards, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
According to Berube, Maroon should be in the lineup Tuesday against Arizona unless the injury he suffered Monday starts to get worse. His absence would have been another critical blow to a Blues forward group that's already without Vladimir Tarasenko (upper body).
