Maroon (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Maroon had already been ruled out of the Blues' next two games when it was announced that he would return to St. Louis for further treatment Thursday, but he'll now miss at least two more contests, as he won't be eligible to be activated off IR until next Friday's game against the Predators. A more definite timetable for Maroon's return to action should be established once he's able to return to practice with his teammates.