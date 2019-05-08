Maroon scored the game-winning goal during Tuesday's 2-1 double-overtime victory over the Stars in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals.

It was hardly the prettiest goal -- Maroon tapped home the puck after it fell into the crease off Ben Bishop's back -- but it counts just the same. The St. Louis native has only three goals and four points through 13 playoff games, but two of the tallies have been game-winners.