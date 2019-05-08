Blues' Patrick Maroon: Plays hometown hero in Game 7
Maroon scored the game-winning goal during Tuesday's 2-1 double-overtime victory over the Stars in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals.
It was hardly the prettiest goal -- Maroon tapped home the puck after it fell into the crease off Ben Bishop's back -- but it counts just the same. The St. Louis native has only three goals and four points through 13 playoff games, but two of the tallies have been game-winners.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...