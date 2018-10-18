Maroon tallied seven penalty minutes and failed to record a point in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Maroon was largely ineffective Wednesday, apart from a causing an early-game stir by dropping the gloves with Habs defenseman, Jordie Benn. On the season, Maroon has tallied three assists and posted a minus-five rating. Perpetually limited due to injury, it's probably best to avoid the 30-year-old veteran when rounding out fantasy lineups.