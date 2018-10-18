Blues' Patrick Maroon: Racks up penalty minutes in loss
Maroon tallied seven penalty minutes and failed to record a point in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.
Maroon was largely ineffective Wednesday, apart from a causing an early-game stir by dropping the gloves with Habs defenseman, Jordie Benn. On the season, Maroon has tallied three assists and posted a minus-five rating. Perpetually limited due to injury, it's probably best to avoid the 30-year-old veteran when rounding out fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...