Blues' Patrick Maroon: Rare scoring outburst in win
Maroon scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.
It's his first multi-point performance since Oct. 6, the second game of the season. Maroon's first campaign with the Blues has mostly been a disappointment, and the veteran winger has only six goals and 21 points through 63 games, numbers well off his usual modest pace.
