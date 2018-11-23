Maroon (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Friday.

The Blues placed Jaden Schwartz (upper body) on injured reserve in a corresponding move, so the Notes will hardly be at full strength from a health standpoint leading up to Friday's home game against the Predators. At any rate, Maroon -- with seven helpers counting as his point total over 14 games -- will be available to fantasy owners on a 15-game whopper of a daily slate.