Blues' Patrick Maroon: Removed from IR
Maroon (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Friday.
The Blues placed Jaden Schwartz (upper body) on injured reserve in a corresponding move, so the Notes will hardly be at full strength from a health standpoint leading up to Friday's home game against the Predators. At any rate, Maroon -- with seven helpers counting as his point total over 14 games -- will be available to fantasy owners on a 15-game whopper of a daily slate.
