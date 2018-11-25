Maroon scored a power-play goal, dished out three hits and recorded a minus-3 rating in Saturday's loss to the Jets.

It took 16 games, but Maroon finally lit the lamp in his hometown while wearing blue and yellow. Maroon's even-strength play needs work, as seven of his eight points have come on the power play and he sports a minus-11 rating. It's tough to believe this is the same player that racked up 27 goals for the Oilers two years back, but that was on a line with Connor McDavid and he hasn't had that luxury this season.