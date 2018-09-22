Blues' Patrick Maroon: Scores second goal of preseason
Maroon scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-0 preseason win over the Blue Jackets.
The 30-year-old has looked good so far this preseason as he works his way up to full strength following back surgery in May, and skating alongside Vladimir Tarasenko with the man advantage as he did Friday can only improve his fantasy outlook. Maroon only has one season on his resume with more than 20 goals, but if he stays healthy the Blues will give him every opportunity to notch another one.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...