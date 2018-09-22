Maroon scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-0 preseason win over the Blue Jackets.

The 30-year-old has looked good so far this preseason as he works his way up to full strength following back surgery in May, and skating alongside Vladimir Tarasenko with the man advantage as he did Friday can only improve his fantasy outlook. Maroon only has one season on his resume with more than 20 goals, but if he stays healthy the Blues will give him every opportunity to notch another one.