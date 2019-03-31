Maroon registered an assist and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's win over the Devils.

Maroon dished a pass to Robert Thomas, who did the rest of the work. As Maroon screened goalie Cory Schneider, Thomas maneuvered through opponents and sent a backhand shot into the back of the net. Maroon definitely struggled to begin the season with the Blues, but he's found home on the third line with Thomas and Tyler Bozak, registering 10 points in the last 15 games.