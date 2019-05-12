Blues' Patrick Maroon: Starts series with helper
Maroon posted an assist and two hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
Maroon hasn't torn up the scoresheet with five points in 14 postseason games, but he's also racked up 32 hits. Maroon may have more confidence after scoring the series-clinching goal against the Stars in the second round. Going up against a more generous Sharks defense that has allowed 3.07 goals per game could also help the 31-year-old winger round out his stat line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...