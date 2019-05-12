Maroon posted an assist and two hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Maroon hasn't torn up the scoresheet with five points in 14 postseason games, but he's also racked up 32 hits. Maroon may have more confidence after scoring the series-clinching goal against the Stars in the second round. Going up against a more generous Sharks defense that has allowed 3.07 goals per game could also help the 31-year-old winger round out his stat line.