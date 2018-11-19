Maroon (upper body) is trending toward being available either Friday or Saturday against Nashville or Winnipeg respectively.

While the news effectively rules Maroon out for the next two games, it's certainly a step in the right direction to have a more definitive (albeit loose) timeline. The St. Louis native will be looking for his first goal of the 2018-19 campaign once given the all-clear and will likely bump Zachary Sanford from the lineup once activated off injured reserve.