Maroon has returned to St. Louis to undergo treatment for an upper-body injury and won't be available for Friday's game against Vegas or Saturday's game against the Sharks.

It isn't clear when Maroon suffered his upper-body injury, but his return to St. Louis indicates he could be facing a long-term absence. Another update on the hard-nosed winger's condition should be released ahead of Monday's matchup with the Kings.

More News
Our Latest Stories