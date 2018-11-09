Maroon will be a healthy scratch for Friday's home game versus the Sharks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

The St. Louis native has seven assists through 13 games. However, only one of those came at even strength and he has a minus-8 rating so far as well, so the Blues will bench him to get younger players some action. Maroon's next chance to slot into the lineup will be Sunday versus the Wild.

