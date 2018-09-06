Maroon doesn't look restricted during informal skates after having back surgery in the spring, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Despite skating at full speed, there are lingering concerns about Maroon's back, so Korac adds that contact drills will be the final hurdle. Maroon was the Blues' final free agent addition, signing on July 11 to a team-friendly deal with hopes of a long-term extension if he proves himself. The 30-year-old is two years removed from a 27-goal season with the Oilers when he was on a line with Connor McDavid. That production may be out of reach, but St. Louis hopes his 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame will add grit to the top-six.