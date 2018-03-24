Blues' Patrik Berglund: Buries two against Canucks
Berglund scored two goals during Friday's 4-1 win over Vancouver.
Injuries have limited Berglund to just 49 games this season, and his 12 goals and seven assists haven't been a huge help to fantasy owners. The 29-year-old center has consistently failed to capitalize on his annual opportunities in a scoring role, and it appears that he's bound to primarily play a defensive role now that his best offensive years are in the rearview mirror. As a result, he probably shouldn't be relied on in the majority of settings.
