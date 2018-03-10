Blues' Patrik Berglund: Dishes six hits Friday
Berglund had zero points, two blocked shots and six hits Friday against the Sharks.
Berglund hasn't been up to standards of head coach Mike Yeo lately, even being a healthy scratch once and on the trade block before the deadline. The lifelong Blue signed a five-year, $19.25 million extension last season, when he scored 23 goals and 34 points in 82 games. However, the Swedish forward hasn't met expectations with the new pact, compiling just eight goals and 14 points through 42 games this campaign, while wearing a brutal minus-10 rating. Berglund has also been moved from his center role, but he's still working on the power play due to lack of better options.
