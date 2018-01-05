Blues' Patrik Berglund: Fires two shots in win over Vegas
Berglund recorded two shots through 17:47 of ice time (1:56 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.
The veteran missed the first 24 contests of the season because of a shoulder injury and has just seven points -- six goals -- through 19 games since returning. After recording 23 tallies last season, Berglund can be counted on in deep settings to move the needle in that category, but he's offered little fantasy value otherwise. Additionally, throughout his career, the 29-year-old center has proven to be best suited for more of a defensive role matching up against the opposition's top scorers.
More News
-
Blues' Patrik Berglund: Gets another power-play goal•
-
Blues' Patrik Berglund: Set to make season debut•
-
Blues' Patrik Berglund: Game-time decision Wednesday•
-
Blues' Patrik Berglund: May return Wednesday•
-
Blues' Patrik Berglund: Not ready to debut Friday•
-
Blues' Patrik Berglund: Nearing return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...