Berglund recorded two shots through 17:47 of ice time (1:56 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

The veteran missed the first 24 contests of the season because of a shoulder injury and has just seven points -- six goals -- through 19 games since returning. After recording 23 tallies last season, Berglund can be counted on in deep settings to move the needle in that category, but he's offered little fantasy value otherwise. Additionally, throughout his career, the 29-year-old center has proven to be best suited for more of a defensive role matching up against the opposition's top scorers.