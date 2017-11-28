Blues' Patrik Berglund: Game-time decision Wednesday
Berglund (shoulder) will be a game-time decision against the Ducks on Wednesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
All signs point to Berglund making his 2017-18 debut versus Anaheim, however, a final decision won't be made until closer to puck drop. Based on line rushes at practice, if the center is given the green light, he would replace Oskar Sundqvist on the third line alongside Dmitrij Jaskin and Samuel Blais. In order to activate Berglund off injured reserve, the team will need to make a corresponding roster move to remain under the 23-man limit.
