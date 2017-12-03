Berglund scored a power-play goal in the Blues' 2-1 overtime loss to the Wild on Saturday.

He's only skated in three games this season and now has a power-play goal in consecutive outings. Berglund has never become the two-way force that his rookie season foreshadowed. But he is a solid waiver play in deeper settings, and especially if this heat stays in his game.

