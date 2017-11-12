Berglund (shoulder) will travel with the team during their three-game trip through western Canada, but will not play, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The 6-foot-4 center has yet to play this season after undergoing shoulder surgery this offseason. While Berglund won't play on the road trip, his presence could mean that his return may come sooner than expected. The Blues are currently leading the Western Conference standings and will just get deeper and more dangerous with Berlund's return.