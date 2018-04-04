Berglund scored one goal and fired five shots on net in Monday's 4-2 loss to Washington.

When Paul Stastny was sent via trade to Winnipeg, it was assumed Berglund would center the second line. Instead, Kyle Brodziak stepped up and bumped Berglund to left wing. That bothered him none, though, as the 29-year-old winger has four goals, one assist and a plus-4 in the last six games, while averaging 17:00 of ice time per contest. Berglund should come with a cheap price in daily leagues that can give plenty of bang for your buck.